The JENSEN® JCR-315 Digital AM/FM Dual Alarm Clock Radio has a simple design wrapped with a wooden exterior and finished with a blue backlit Digital LCD display. The JCR-315 has convenient features like dual alarms for setting two different wake-up times, selectable wake to radio or alarm, calendar, sleep/snooze functionality and a built-in 1A USB charging port for charging your smartphone while you sleep. This unit also features a dimmer switch with three (3) settings (Hi/Mid/Low) for a day or night adjustments. Tune in your favorite radio stations with the digital tuner and program 10 AM or 10 FM stations for easy access. Can’t find anything to listen to on the radio? No problem, just connect your phone or digital media player to the unit using the built-in auxiliary input jack and expand your listening capabilities. The JCR-315 operates on 120V AC and includes a battery backup system so your settings are maintained in the event of a temporary power interruption.