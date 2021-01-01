Digital 2Way Coaxial Cable Splitter 25 GHz 52500 MHz RG6 Compatible Works with HD TV Satellite High Speed Internet Amplifier Antenna Gold Plated.

Best Quality Guranteed. Multi purpose this digital Coax Splitter is designed for use with HD TV signals, satellite TV, and high speed INTERNET modems as well as cable TV, amplified Antennas, amplifiers, and other coaxial devices. Frequency ran distributes a digital signal of 2. 5 GHz (5-2500 MHz) frequency ran 2 outputs splits a single digital signal to up to 2 devices, balanced, and with power pass through on all ports. Gold Plated connectors allows for optimal connectivity, corrosion resistance, and compatible with RG59 and RG6 coax cable. Satisfaction Backed by a limited lifetime and free us-based technical support is available should you have any questions or issues about your purchase.