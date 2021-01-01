From ce-link

Digipartspower AC in Power Cord Cable Plug Lead for Brother Color Laser Printer HL Series HL-5050 HL-5050LT, HL-5070N HL-5100, HL-5130 HL-5140.

$12.63
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Digipartspower AC in Power Cord Cable Plug Lead for Brother Color.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com