DigiCast DC2 Dual Digital Wireless System with one Handheld and one Lapel Microphone 300 Range 48kHz 24bit Digital Conversion Simple Set up.

Great professional sounding microphone system. 48kHz / 24-bit digital audio format and transmission over the UHF range. A great solution for virtually any application. Singers, instructors, speakers Anywhere you need to be heard! Rugged receiver with volume control, Two XLR mic outputs, Mixed line output, power switch, LCD display, AF LEDs (to monitor incoming audio) RF LEDs (confirms pairing with the transmitter). Box contents: DC-2 dual receiver, 1 wireless handheld microphone, 1 wireless bodypack with lapel microphone, AC adapter, audio cable, manual. Nady Systems is dedicated to providing the best user experience possible. Since 1976 Nady has been a US based brand, with a US based customer service center, and with US valid product warranties