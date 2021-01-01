Digiacomo With Basket Vintage End Table

Looking to add a bit of extra storage to your home, but can't compromise on style? Never fear, the end table is ! This product can provide you with storage solutions for objects of various sizes, and its retro but lightweight solid wood material can always make rearrange inspiration easier.The end table features 1 spacious drawer, 1 storage cube and 1 basket for storing remotes, coasters, magazines and household items. Place a lamp on the large top surface or use it to keep your beverage within arm's reach. The storage cube is the perfect place to stack and organize your reading materials. The straight lines and finish of this piece work great with any existing dÃ©cor. This paulownia furniture will be fully assembled upon delivery.Selling point:1. Drawers, baskets and cubes, ready to meet a variety of storage needs2. No need to assemble, 4 sides finished,out-of-the-box feature3. Designed with straight lines, retro style4. Anti-scratch protector5. Lightweight, easy-to-move6. Special protection was made inside the package Color: Espresso