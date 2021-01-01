Vital Planet Digest Dog Daily Enzyme Beef Flavor Powder Dog Supplement, 3.9-oz jar

The Vital Planet Digest Dog Daily Enzyme Dog Supplement supports your dog’s digestion so he gets maximum nutrition out of every meal. This blend of potent digestive enzymes supports your furbaby’s ability to digest proteins, fats and carbohydrates. Organic pumpkin and fennel support a healthy, happy tummy, and this supplement helps your pup to get the most out of his food. This powder is easy to sprinkle on your best friend’s food to support his health with every meal.