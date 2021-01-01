Digby Law's Soup Cookbook Digby Law Author

Digby Law's recipes are loved and used in kitchens everywhere. This collection of over 300 soups, stocks, garnishes and accompaniments has all your favourites and more. From a classic borsch or bouillabaisse to the more exotic Turkish wedding soup, this is your one-stop reference for delicious and wholesome meals.Digby Law was a chef, food writer and broadcaster whose cookery books helped change the way New Zealanders approached food and eating. With a passion for fresh ingredients and simple recipes his cookbooks deserve a place in every kitchen.