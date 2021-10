Garden Gardening Gardener Shrub Garden Bed Gift Die Water My Plants Shrub Garden Bed Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Great If I Die Water My Plants design for gardeners who love their garden. Ideal design for gardening in your own or in the allotment. Whether sowing or digging the bed This great design is perfect for garden lovers. Looking for a great gardener design for Christmas, or birthday? Then this gardening design is just right Every hobby gardener who loves to be out in the allotment with the lawn mower will love this garden lover design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only