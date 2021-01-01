Didion 3 - Piece Dining Set

Features:Features:1:Table Materials: MDF top, metal legs ,chair:fabric,metal leg2:Care instruction: Clean with a damp cloth & dry immediately3:Moden style,Easy assembly required: Requires simple assembly with all necessary hardware and clear instructions.4: Weight capacity: 220IbsSelling point: 1:Elegant shape, sturdy structure 2: Easy to assemble and clean 3: High profit 4: Half a year warranty 5: Exclusive design, the high selling pointDimension & weight:Color: white/bluetable Product Overall Dimension: 31.5In*31.5In*28In,chair Product Overall Dimension: 18In*22In*30.3In,Gross weight: 28Ibs+24.41lbsNet weight: 26Ibs+20lbsSpecifications: Table Product nameMaterial: table:MDF top and metal legs powder coating,chair:velvet and metal legBox contents: 1*dining table,1*2pcs dining chairsCountry of origin: ChinaProduct warranty: Half a year warrantyNumber of Items Included: 3Number of Benches Included: Number of Chairs Included: 2Upholstery Fill Material: Arms Included: NoBench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: RoundLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Sideboard Included: NoTable Top Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Table Base Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Seating Material: FabricSeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: Seating Wood Species: Upholstered Chair: YesUpholstery Material: FabricNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: NoTable Top Color: WhiteTable Base Color: WoodSeating Color: BlueBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: 2Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Weight Capacity: 220Table Base Type: Four legChair Back Style: Upholstered BackSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Adjustable Table Height: NoDS Wood Tone: Light WoodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:CALGreen Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoSCS Certified: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX