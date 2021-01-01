From orren ellis
Dicicco 6-Light Kitchen Island Linear Pendant
Illuminate your dining room table or kitchen island in statement-making style with this contemporary six-light pendant! Crafted of metal in a polished chrome finish, this fashionable fixture strikes an oval-shaped drum silhouette featuring a frantic trellis cutwork pattern lined with hand-cut glass crystal beads. Inside, six 40 W incandescent B10 bulbs (included) disperse ambient light throughout your space, while four cables suspend the whole unit from a matching canopy above.