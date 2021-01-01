Diaundra Blue/Red Area Rug
Description
Features:Construction: Machine madeMaterial: 100% PolyesterOrigin: TurkeyMaterial: PolyesterMaterial Details: 100% PolyesterConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'4"): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): RectanglePrimary Color: Blue/Red/BeigePattern: OrientalFringe / Tassel: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Vacuum regularly. Wipe clean with a dry cloth.Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot Clean with dry clothCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: MulticolorOur Picks Filter: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: Green Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.25Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"): 18Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'4"): 28Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 37Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'4"): 79Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"): 93Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'4"): 112Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"