'Dias De Amarillo' - Floater Frame Graphic Art on Canvas

Make any space in your home innovative and unique by adding this Modern & Contemporary art piece made by real artists. With an overarching Black color that will add a dynamic feel to your home décor. This Abstract wall décor is printed using ultra-premium and fade resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colors. Our wall art is carefully wrapped with a layer of shrink-wrap that protects the surface and then wrapped with heavy-duty Bubble Cushion, ensuring its safe arrival to its new home. This Abstract art print is the perfect finishing touch to your home décor theme. Size: 54" H x 36" W x 1.5" D