Diana Table Lamp by Santa & Cole - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (DIA113 + DIAM8)

A combination of functional and compositional sobriety, the Diana is dominated by circular shape: its large linen shade, the disc-shaped satin-nickel base and the varying diameter sections of the shaft. The Diana combines a classic air with a modern treatment and finish. The Diana Table Lamp is available with a satin nickel or brass base and a white or black linen shade. Dimmer switch located on cord. Santa & Cole has been creating lighting and furniture from Barcelona since 1985. Their modern, urban designs are versatile and add style to homes and workplaces. With selections like the warm, stainless steel and linen Royal Floor Lamp and the delicate, floating Nimba LED Suspension Light, their creations are well-made with a focus on quality design. Color: Brass. Finish: White Linen