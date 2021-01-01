From george kovacs

George Kovacs Diamonds LED Bath Bar - Color: Clear - Size: 24"

$334.95
In stock
Description

The George Kovacs Diamonds LED Bath Bar perfectly combines glitz and glam with an energy-efficient light source, featuring a lengthy glass shade filled to the brim with glittering crystals. The clear crystals populate the full length of the tubular structure, fully diffusing and hiding the interior light source. Chrome accents complete the look of the fixture, adding a contemporary sheen to the sparkling materials that dominate the design. Color: Clear. Finish: Chrome

