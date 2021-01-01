Both an expression of your individual style, and a testament to BLANCO's unsurpassed quality and craftsmanship - a variety of shape, sizes and features combine to bring you the DIAMOND collection. The BLANCO DIAMOND SINGLE BOWL is designed to be used as a secondary sink. Made from the rock hard, SILGRANIT patented surface, the DIAMOND kitchen sink features a smooth surface that is resistant to chips, scratches and heats up to 536Ð?. Even a fork or the bottom of a hot pan can't damage BLANCO SILGRANIT sinks. The colorful, non-porous surface also makes the bowl resistant from all stains, household acids and alkali solutions as well as easy-to-clean. For three generations, BLANCO has quietly and passionately elevated the standards for luxury sinks, faucets, and decorative accessories. A family-owned company, BLANCO was founded over 85 years ago in Germany, and recently celebrated a milestone of 25 years in the United States where we are recognized as a leader in quality, innovation, and unsurpassed service. Create the ideal kitchen experience with the versatility of the DIAMOND collection. BLANCO Diamond Undermount 24-in x 20.8125-in Biscuit (Off-white) Single Bowl Kitchen Sink | 440176