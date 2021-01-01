From dakota fields
Blue Diamond Patterned Throw Pillow
This Charcoal Diamond Patterned Throw Pillow is the physical embodiment of fun, funk, and fluff. The ingenious design does well in shining a warm light of comfort and coziness to any space it is taken to. The super-soft fringes and striped diamond pattern layer give the best of both worlds being comfortable and engaging. The look is made to be long-lasting due to the implementation of 100% cotton fabric throughout the body of the pillow. Express your creativity and bohemian styling in the most elaborate and fun way with this simple add-on that is bound to make your space feel warm and happy. 18” x 18” x 5”Made of 100% cottonSoft and cozyBohemian styling Color: Plum