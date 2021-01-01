Grumbacher Black Diamond Oil And Acrylic Brushes Filbert 2 (1274T.2)

Grumbacher-s Black Diamond Brushes are elegant professional artist quality brushes with a sleek and distinct all black design and a value price. The brushes feature un-dyed, unbleached natural black hog bristles that are interlocked with natural flags to the highest of standards. The Black Diamond handles are a durable comfortable with a no-slip grip that never impedes on your painting experience. The brush-s bristles are connected with a beautiful black nickel plated brass ferrule.Brushes are available in brights, flats, filberts, rounds, and fans in a variety of sizes..shape: filbert.size: 2.Durable, comfortable, no-slip handles.Black, nickel plated brass ferrule.Sleek and distinct all black design.Un-dyed, unbleached natural black hog bristles.Value price.Interlocked with natural flags