Diamond Lounge Chair with Seat Cushion by Knoll - Color: Brown - Finish: Chrome - (421L-CO-K-K448/13)

This innovative design from Harry Bertoia features a durable bent grid of steel rods. The Diamond Chair is available with a padded Seat Cushion covered in select Vinyl colors. Constructed in durable materials, employing impeccable craftsmanship, the frame is welded steel with rods in bonded Rilsan, making it scratch, chip and chemical resistant. The Chair features stainless steel connections and four plastic glides. More fabrics are available, please call our Sales Department at (800)462-7638. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Brown.