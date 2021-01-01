From paper mart
Silver Diamond Grid Euro Tote - 7 X 3-7/8 X 9 - Metallic Gusset - 3 7/8 - Quantity: 12 by Paper Mart
Advertisement
Package Items Elegantly With This Diamond Patterned Euro Totes. These Totes Feature Spacious Gusset Sides, Comfortable Ribbon Handles, And All-Over Diamond Grid Patterned Exterior With A Glossy Finish. The Front Side Of The Bag Features A Unique Metallic Detail Within The Grid Pattern. Red & Silver Diamond Grid Euro Totes Are Available In A Variety Of Colors And Sizes To Fit Your Packaging Needs. - Silver Diamond Grid Euro Tote - 7 X 3-7/8 X 9 - Metallic Gusset - 3 7/8 - Quantity: 12 by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.