Granitestone Diamond Granite Stone Classic Emerald Pots and Pans Set with Ultra Nonstick Durable Mineral & Diamond Tripple Coated Surface, Stainless Steel Stay Cool Handles, 10 Piece Cookware, Green

HEALTHY & NON-TOXIC – the Granitestone coating is derived from minerals and reinforced with diamonds, making this frying pan free of PFOA, PFOS, lead & cadmium for an eco-friendly, healthy experience ULTRA NON-STICK – the Granite Stone Emerald Collection nonstick cooking surface is coated 3x, reinforced with diamonds to deliver the ultimate food release. No oil or butter needed, makes for healthier eating, and provides for hassle free, 1-2-3 cleanup. GRANITESTONE EMERALD COLLECTION – new for 2021, the Granitestone Emerald collection was inspired by the natural and healthy elements of this pan and will make a stylish statement in any kitchen with performance upgrades including improved nonstick and durability SUPER DURABLE – the coating of the pan is infused with diamonds, the strongest material on earth which makes it durable enough to withstand metal utensils, spatulas, spoons, whisks and even electric beaters while delivering years of outstanding, nonstick use EFFORTLESS CLEANUP, DISHWASHER SAFE– spend less time with cleanup! After all the cooking and prepping is done, place cookware in the dishwasher for quick and easy cleanup. STOVETOP & OVEN SAFE - compatible with gas, electric, glass cooktops & oven safe up to a sizzling up to 500° Fahrenheit, lids included! COMPLETE COOKWARE SET – This set includes everything you need to get cooking right out of the box including - 8.5” skillet, 10.25” frying pan, tempered glass lid for 10.25” frying pan, 1.5 quart sauce pan with tempered glass lid, 2.5 quart stock pot with tempered glass lid, 5 quart stock pot with tempered glass lid, XL aluminum steamer insert STAY COOL HANDLES – the stainless-steel handles are ergonomically designed for both righty and lefties & the unique Y shaped handles let’s heat escape and keeps the handles cool to the touch EVEN HEAT DISTRIBUTION – stamped from a solid sheet of aluminum ensures even heat distribution all around with no dead zones or hot spots 10 YEAR GUARANTEE – our cookware is built for years of use and backed by a 10-year limited guarantee, Manufacturer: E Mishan & Sons