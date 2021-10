REDI2SET glass block windows are the ideal basement replacement window; they also make great windows for bathrooms, garages, kitchens and entryways. Made of 100% real glass, REDI2SET glass block windows are fully assembled for easy installation. Thick break-resistant glass enhances home security. Prismatic diamond glass pattern diffuses light and provides maximum privacy. Provides improved energy efficiency over old single-pane basement windows. Efficient sound barrier reduces noise from outside and helps keep homes quiet. Assembled in the USA by 1 of America's oldest glass block companies. Dryer vent option with standard 4-in opening makes it easy to hook up your clothes dryer exhaust hose. Rough openings should be 0.5-in to 2-in larger than the actual window size. REDI2SET Diamond Glass 25-in x 32.75-in Frameless Replacement Glass Block Window in Clear | D2634DP