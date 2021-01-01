From home essentials
White Diamond Embossed Canister - Small
The kitchen is the true heart of the home! Store spices, candies, treats, and more in White Diamond Embossed Canister! This darling ceramic canister is a cylinder shape with tapered top, embossed diamond design, and offers a wood lid. The lid has a raised band near the rim and keep it securely on top. Arrange it on your counter for a bright touch with pattern and texture! Details: Width: 5 1/2" Height: 7 1/2" Volume: 40 Ounce Note: Canister is food, dishwasher, and microwave safe.