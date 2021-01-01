From blanco
BLANCO Diamond Dual-mount 33-in x 22-in Truffle (Brown) Double Equal Bowl 2-Hole Kitchen Sink | 441285-2
Flat deck is ideal for both drop-in and undermount installations. 80% solid granite, Silgranit material features the touch and feel of natural stone. Pre-drilled for 2-hole faucet. Color all the way through. Highly scratch and chip-resistant. Heat resistant to 536° F. Non-porous, resists most household stains. If undermount installation, the required cabinet space should be 36-inch. Limited lifetime warranty. BLANCO Diamond Dual-mount 33-in x 22-in Truffle (Brown) Double Equal Bowl 2-Hole Kitchen Sink | 441285-2