With the Transolid Diamond Sink Collection you can experience the beauty and functionality of a commercial kitchen at a fraction of the cost. Crafted from industrial 304 stainless steel with substantial 16-gauge thickness, which is 2.5 times heavier than similar size sinks available in the market, these luxurious sinks are known for their appeal, durability, and corrosion resistance. The deep 10 in. basins feature channeled grooves along the sink bottom and tight 3/8 in. radius interior corners that work to keep the water moving towards the drain. The underside of the sinks include thick 5 mm sound deadening pads and waterproof undercoating to keep your kitchen quiet and free from unwanted condensation. Included with every Transolid Diamond Sink is a universal sink drain kit with standard 1-1/2 inch pipe fittings, a magnetic accessories kit consisting of a hook, ledge, and sponge holder, which can easily adhere to the side of the sink by applying the included magnetic tape along the underside. A matching stainless steel sink grid with rubber bumpers to keep your sink protected from scratches and a sleek stainless covered flip-top sink strainer are also included. The long-lasting brushed finish sink and included accessories will compliment any kitchen and provide a true sense of culinary excellence. Transolid Diamond Sinks are all backed by a lifetime limited warranty. Transolid Diamond Dual-Mount 33-in x 22-in Stainless Steel Double Offset Bowl 2-Hole Kitchen Sink | KKM-DTDO332210-MR2