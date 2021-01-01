Art3d Diamond Design 19.7 in. x 19.7 in. PVC 3D Seamless Wall Panel in Black for Interior Decoration (12-Panels)

3D PVC Wall Panels are ideal wall covering products for interior decoration. They are great solutions to ugly, stubborn problematic wall, ceiling or any surface that needs covering. Such as living room, bedroom, kitchen room, TV background, feature walls and ceiling in house decoration, company logo wall, lobby backdrop, reception desk front in office, restaurant, cafes or night clubs decoration. Painting tips: Choosing the oil-based paint to finish the PVC wall panel (please take note for Plant fiber wall panel should using water-based paint) To achieve a good performance of finish, spray is recommended If spray is not available, brushing or rolling works as well. Color: Black.