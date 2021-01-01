Prismologie Diamond & Neroli Rich Body Cream, 6.76 oz.

Deeply nourishing and fragrant, this rich body cream is packed with plant butters, oils and botanical extracts to soothe, protect and soften, Rich in Vitamin E and antioxidants, its a skin saver for legs, arms and dry patches, Fragrantly enhanced with natural Neroli and Honeysuckle extracts, this diamond-enriched crme will boost collagen and improve skins elasticity. White for feeling CLARIFY with Neroli and Diamonds. Deeply nourishing and fragrant, this rich body cream is packed with plant butters, oils and botanical extracts to soothe, protect and soften, Rich in Vitamin E and antioxidants, it’s a skin saver for legs, arms and dry patches, Fragrantly enhanced with natural Neroli and Honeysuckle extracts, this diamond-enriched crème will boost collagen and improve skin’s elasticity.