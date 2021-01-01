Dialogue Clarifying Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones AccuVoice AV50 Blue

AccuVoice technology. The AV50s use AccuVoice technology to give a boost to voices while they reduce unwanted noise. aptX Bluetooth. You can connect AV50s using the supplied cord, or connect to your phone, tablet or laptop computer using aptX Bluetooth technology. With an optional Bluetooth transmitting device, you can also connect to your TV. Light and comfortable. The AV50s are lighter than many noise cancelling headphones - less than half a pound. Hands free phone calls. The AV50s have a microphone in the right ear cup that allows you to make hands free phone calls with your cell phone. You hear the caller - but not the crowd around you. Slim carrycase. It's easy to travel with AV50 headphones because they fold flat. Stick them in their padded carrycase and the whole package is about the size of a large-ish paperback book.