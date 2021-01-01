Dial Lock Security Safe 0.28 CuFt

This safe features a 0.28 cubic foot storage capacity, concealed hinges, a recessed door for prying resistance and a solid steel cabinet and door design. This safe has a scratch resistant powder coat finish. The lock type is electronic and there is emergency override key access. The Honeywell safe product line provides safety and security for your essential documents and most valuable possessions while affording you the peace of mind that comes from being prepared in the event of a disaster, or an invasion of your home or office. This particular model is perfect to lock up prescription medications for safety or hold your passport and any other important papers.