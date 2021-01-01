Diajah 38.75" W x 71" H 3- Panel Folding Room Divider

This folding screen reproduces two of Utagawa Hiroshige's ukiyo-e masterpieces in stunning resolution on art-quality canvas. On one side, a white cat perched on a window sill between two sliding shoji screens observes a passing procession of celebrants observing the Torinomachi Festival. The other side depicts a stream trickling down the verdant Okusai Plain, flanked by colorful flowers, with Mount Fuji rising majestically in the distance. Both of these high definition reproductions feature the vivid colors of Hiroshige's original. Great as a room divider, backdrop, or accent piece, these artistic screens will bring the breathtaking beauty of Japan to your home or place of business.