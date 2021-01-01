Diadema Vertical Wall Sconce by Vistosi - Color: Clear - Finish: Matte - (DIADEAP000G00CR-CR--E261UL)

The Diadema Vertical Wall Sconce from Vistosi combines a modern design with simple materials. The wall sconce uses differently sized thin tubes to create a multi-layered look. The wall sconce creates indirect, ambient lighting in bedrooms and living rooms while adding a flare of style. Vistosi, based in Treviso, Italy, is a lighting company whose history in Venetian glassmaking dates back to the 16th century. With a characteristic blend of industry, creativity and tradition, Vistosi invests in new production methods to create Italian lighting with uplifting artistry. Their products, which range from mouth-blown pendants to wall sconces with handmade, glass links, are truly heirloom-quality designs. Color: Clear.