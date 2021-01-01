Diadema 3 - Light Unique / Statement Geometric Chandelier

Features:Number of lights: 3Diadema collectionManufactured in Italy by Icone.Fixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: GeometricNumber of Lights: 3Finish: Style: IndustrialShade Included: YesShade Color: Shade Material: Integrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: AWhat is Integrated LED: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 20Country of Origin: ItalyPower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: CordWITB Bulb Included: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernQuality Score: 0Spefications:Bulb type: 20W LED bulbMax wattage per lamp: 20WTotal wattage: 60WInput voltage: 120V ACUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: 26.67Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 3.94Canopy Width - Side to Side: 2.375Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 2.375Overall Height (Hanging): 78.75Body Width - Side to Side: 27.56Body Depth - Front to Back: 27.56Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Chain Length: Wire Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Warranty: Finish: White