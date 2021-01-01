Diabetes: The Best Diabetic Cookbook - Over 30 Healthy and Delicious Recipes That Will Help You Start Controlling Your Diabetes Katerine Donovan Autho

Just because you have diabetes doesn't mean you can't eat healthy, tasty dishes. A diet for diabetes is just a plan for healthy eating that will help in controlling blood sugar. Diabetes diets translate into eating various nutritious foods in amounts that are moderate, and by sticking to scheduled times for meals each day.Diabetes diets don't need to be restrictive, but just healthy plans that are naturally low in calories and fat and rich in nutrients. A good diet emphasizes whole grains, fruits and vegetables. In fact, a diabetes-type diet can benefit anyone, even if you don't have diabetes.If you have diabetes, you may visit a dietician who will help in guiding you to a proper diet that will control blood sugar levels and work toward weight management.Recommended foods for your diabetes healthy eating plan include:-Fiber rich foods like plant foods, to decrease heart disease risk and to help in controlling your levels of blood sugar-Healthy carbohydrates. Simple (sugars) and complex (starches) carbohydrates break into blood glucose. Focus on healthy carbs like legumes, whole grains, veggies and fruits-Good fats. These foods contain polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats and help in lowering cholesterol. They include peanut, canola and olive oils, walnuts, pecans, almonds and avocados. These should only be occasionally incorporated into your diet, since they have high calorie counts-Heart-healthy fish. You should eat fish like halibut, cod and tuna as alternatives to meats that are high in fat. Fish like bluefish, sardines, tuna, mackerel and salmon are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids, promoting heart health.This handy e-book makes diabetic diets easy to follow with more than 30 tasty recipes, from easy to elaborate. Take the first step to better health!