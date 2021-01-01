Balancing sleek forms and simple lines, the Dia 4 in. Centerset Two-Handle Bathroom Faucet boasts a modern sophistication to complement contemporary bathroom designs. Plated in a scratch-resistant finish over solid metal, this faucet has the durability to add contemporary styling to your bathroom for a lifetime. The high-arc faucet design allows enough clearance to access your sink, regardless of whether you're filling a cup or just washing your hands. With an ADA-compliant double-handle design, this centerset bathroom faucet allows you to ensure custom temperature setting with ease of use for everyone. At an eco-friendly low flow rate of 1.0 gallons per minute, this bathroom sink faucet helps you conserve water and save you money on your water bill. This model includes everything you need for quick installation, including ceramic disc cartridges to prevent dripping, and coordinating pop-up drain assembly with lift rod for convenience. With features that are crafted to last and a style that is designed to please, the Symmons Dia 4 in. Centerset Two-Handle Bathroom Faucet is a seamless addition to your bathroom and is backed by our limited lifetime warranty. Symmons Dia Polished Chrome 2-handle 4-in Centerset WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet | SLC-3512-1.0