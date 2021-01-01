SAFAVIEH Dhurries Pink/Ivory 6 ft. x 9 ft. Geometric Diamonds Area Rug

The classic geometric motifs of Safavieh's flat weave Dhurrie Collection are equally at home in casual, contemporary, and traditional settings. We use pure wool to best recreate the original texture and soft colorations of antique dhurries prized by collectors. The Dhurrie weave is native to India, and every step in our production process faithfully follows the traditions of local artisans. The results are natural, organic and with wonderful nuances in pattern and tone. Color: Pink/Ivory.