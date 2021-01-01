DHG 330 49mm Achromat Lens

The lens is made from materials of different refractive indexes, constructed in such a way as to minimize chromatic aberration (which in a single lens causes coloured fringes around images because the lens diffracts the different wavelengths in white light to slightly different extents). Achromat Macro filters are designed to shorten the focusing distance of your lens and to enhance its macro mode capabilities with outstanding clarity. If your lens already has a macro mode, Achromat will increase and enhance it, allowing for even greater magnification. This Filter are manufactured to the highest standard and feature ultra low reflection coating and are mounted in specially designed rings which feature a low reflection satin like finish.