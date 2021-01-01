Dhamar Oriental Blue/Brown/Black Area Rug

The print on this machine-made blue area rug is very fascinating which is possible due to its highly sophisticated weaving technique and because of its material used. The area rug is weaved by large power looms with artificial material i.e. polypropylene been used. Due to its weaving through machines the rug is exceptionally durable and can be used in high traffic area as well. Cleaning this is easy with only regular vacuuming. Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'