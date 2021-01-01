DGZZI USB to PS2 Adapter 2PCS Green USB Female to PS/2 Male Converter Adapter for Mouse and Keyboard

This USB female to PS/2 male adapter can easily switch between PS/2 and USB interfaces, which is very practical. When your computer does not have many USB ports, a USB to PS/2 adapter can help you easily connect to the computer. The USB interface is only used to connect a computer mouse or keyboard, and cannot be connected to other devices. Please note: the computer ps/2 interface does not support hot swap! Turn off the computer before use, plug it in and turn it on again. Mouse USB interface to PS2 interface adapter, suitable for: desktop or notebook USB interface is not enough, or the use of USB interface mouse is unstable, you can convert the mouse's own USB interface to PS2 interface for use, or save one for the computer USB port.