From evesky
DFIEER High Speed HDMI HD Video Cable for Gopro Hero 7 6 5 4 Fusion Black Silver 3+ 3 and Sjcam Sj4000 Sj5000-5feet/1.5m (Pack-1)
Advertisement
For Hero5 Hero4 Hero3+ Hero3 Silver/Black Edition, Hero3 White Edition, SJ4000 SJ5000. NOTE: This hdmi cable can not work with Hero+ / Hero / Session. Experience incredible HD playback of your GoPro footage on the big screen High Speed Micro HDMI to HDMI cable Delivers high-definition video (up to 4K Resolution) If you aren't absolutely satisfied, return it within 30 days for a full refund, no questions asked