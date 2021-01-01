DF30 150 Degree Diving Photography Video Flashlight 2350 Lumen Underwater Camera Dive Light with 32650 Rechargeable Battery

Best Quality Guranteed. 4 LEDs, Bright and Long Running Time: 3* XM2 5050 U3 LED white flood light (max 2350 lumens/60 minutes) + 2* XG2-3535 S4 LED white spot light ( max 543 lumens/169 minutes) + 2* XE-3535 LED red light ( max 61 lumens/10 hours) + 2* XPE LED UV light ( max 2 lumens/10 hours) Wide Beam Angle: 150 degrees wide beam angle, suitable for underwater photography and video lighting. White/Red/UV LED creating a great light for viewing all types of sea life Underwater 100M: this diving flashlight is powered by 1x 32650 6000mAh rechargeable battery (included),waterproof IPX-8, support diving into underwater up to 100M Convenient Ball Joint: the dive light Comes with a ball joint for easy mounting to any-camera system. It is convenient for outdoor activities like camping, fishing, hiking, caving, exploringnight fishingseeking survivaletc How To Use: press the side button 3 times quickly to turn on the light, the lighting mode will cycle t