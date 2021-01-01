DEZT001RD 2 Slice Extra Wide Slot Easy Toaster with Cool Touch + Defrost Feature, for Bagels, Specialty Breads & other Baked Goods, Red

Best Quality Guranteed. More than toast: 2 slice Extra wide slots and 5 Browning levels (including defrost setting) allow you to diversify your breakfast; makes toasting bagels, specialty breads, waffles, and other baked goods A snap Portable + lightweight: weighing only 2 lbs The easy toaster is your must-have for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/RV traveling Cool touch: the cool touch toaster lever and non-slip feet makes your appliance easy to use and kid-friendly; the crumb tray slides out for a quick clean up, and the outer surface is all wipe-clean Perfect gift: the perfect wedding or new home gift. Its small size takes up little counter space, and its sleek design and trendy color options will match any kitchen dcor (add to your registry now! ) : backed by a 1-year manufacturer, The easy toaster includes recipe book and recipe database access (all non-electric parts are easily wiped clean). Available