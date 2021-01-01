Deziah Floral Handmade Tufted Denim Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug

This area rug features mod-styled florals in an oversized pattern. This fun, funky design in blues and greys will make a colorful impact on any indoor or outdoor space. The collection is hand-tufted to create vibrant multi-toned detailed designs with tight textural loops and a high-quality finish. The material is flatwoven, weather-resistant, and treated for added fade resistance, making this area rug perfect for indoor or outdoor placement. This soft, durable area rug is ideal for your patio, sunroom, or those high traffic areas such as your kitchen, living room, entryway, or dining room. Intricately shaded yarns bring to life the nature-inspired designs of this collection that will beautifully accent your home. Limiting exposure to rain, moisture, and direct sun will prolong rug life. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'