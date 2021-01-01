Twin Dexter Fabric Upholstered Wood Headboard Light Gray/Walnut Brown - Baxton Studio

Develop your bedroom into a cherished getaway with the Dexter headboard. Made in Malaysia, this headboard is constructed from wood showcasing a warm walnut brown finish. Its channel tufted design utilizes plush foam underneath smooth fabric to provide superb support for you to lean against as you sit in bed. Requiring assembly, the Dexter features six pre-drilled holes in its legs that offer five unique height configuration options. Delivering excellent back support in a sleek display, the Dexter headboard is a simple yet impactful addition to any bedroom. Size: Twin. Color: Light Gray/Walnut Brown.