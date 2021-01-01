Superior Dexter Distressed Overdyed Traditional Area Rug, Teal Blue

Superior is delighted to introduce the Dexter area rug. Fashioned with an Oriental block pattern with medallion motif border to accentuate any room. The soft blue and beige colors are inviting and will add contemporary elegance to your home. Woven and crafted for strength and durability with highest yarn and weaving technology in 100-percent polypropylene fibers, this constructed pile meets ISO 9001 certification. It has the beauty and suppleness of a traditional pile that is altogether practical, durable, colorful, and ideal for any room in the house. 10mm pile height has a comfy feel and can also hold up to high traffic areas in your home. This degree of excellence at an affordable price defines outstanding value. Vacuum regularly to maintain the quality durability of this fine fabric. With over 200 designs available, Superior offers the most attractive area rugs for infinite decorating possibilities. Our breathtaking selections are guaranteed to impress your guests, family members, and friends. Liven up or complement your décor and floors in the foyer or entryway, back door, living room, dining room, kitchen, in front of the fireplace, hallways, and bedrooms. Available array of various sizes, colors and patterns make decorating floors easy, entertaining, and enjoyable.