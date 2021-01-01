From jesus & christian gifts
Jesus & Christian Gifts Devotee Prayer God Savior Bible Verse Christian Jesus Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Blessed Is The Man Who Trusts The Lord. An awesome design for every Christian, Jesus Christ follower, devotee of Christ, religious person who reads the bible and prays and stands for Christian values. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only