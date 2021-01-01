From ecarpetgallery
ECARPETGALLERY Devos 4 x 6 Ivory, Blue, Gray Indoor Trellis Moroccan Area Rug in Off-White | 345752
The Devos Collection sets the tone with Moroccan designs and soft neutrals, with something to complement any interior style. Trendy and original patterns characterize this collection, and lend it versatility and the potential to decorate your space in many ways. Made from plush material, this collection ensures underfoot softness and is perfect for a family home.