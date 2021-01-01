Noble House Devore Modern Round Metal Coffee Table, Natural/Black

Upgrade your interior space with a centerpiece that will fill in the gaps of your home with bold design. Featuring a striking hairpin inspired base and rich mango wood top, our coffee table is the perfect place to display a vintage vase of flowers, framed photos, or an artful array of books. This handcrafted selection is supported by a sturdy metal base, providing your living room a sleek modern industrial vibe. This coffee table is solid, stylish, and will feel perfectly at ease in any home.MODERN INDUSTRIAL: Our coffee table incorporates a powder-coated frame with a rich mango wood top to create an understated modern industrial design. Featuring a unique hairpin styled base, this table offers a chic aesthetic to any home.HANDCRAFTED DESIGN: This accessory is expertly designed and handcrafted with artisan expertise. Any natural variations are not product flaws, including wood knots, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is truly a one-of-a-kind product.MANGO WOOD TOP: Mango wood features gorgeous golden browns with natural hues that come from spalting, making each piece a one-of-a-kind color. Not only does this hardwood showcase unique patterns and take well to stains, but it also offers dense durability to resist wear and tear.IRON FRAME: Constructed of iron, the frame of this coffee table is made to be incredibly durable, ensuring that this piece will hold up under use. Refined with a bold hairpin inspired base, this frame brings a modern touch to this piece, making it an understated yet chic addition to your home.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This coffee table is 30.00" W x 30.00" D x 18.00" H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this table.