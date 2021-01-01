Devon and Claire Tuscan Brown Leather Reclining Loveseat

Sinking in comfort has never been so easy. This leather reclining loveseat will cozy up any home with its opulent leather upholstery. The high resiliency foam cushioning is wrapped in a Dacron fill that will provide you with a lifetime of endless comfort. Its durable kiln-dried hardwood frame is handled with a great deal of care and is put together by a unique and highly skilled craftsman to ensure longevity and strength as well as long-term comfort and satisfaction. Whether its reclining back for movie night or sitting up to hang with friends this reclining loveseat set won't let you down.