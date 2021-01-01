Butler Specialty Company White Devin Accent Table

Butler Specialty Company Devin Accent Table. This end table is perfect for small spaces. With a modern aesthetic, you can enjoy a cup of tea and chat with friends in the sunroom, or eat breakfast while watching the morning news with the help of this stylish and convenient end table. Use its round top to stage a lush potted plant for a look of earthy elegance in your upscale abode, or add on a framed family photo for a touch of personal charm.