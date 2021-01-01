Devilish Heart Wall Décor

With a hanger on the back, this sculpture is perfect for display on a tabletop, shelf, or wall. Within a shadow box of mohena wood that is hand-painted with colorful floral motifs, a red heart with the horns, tail, and pitchfork of a devil centers this artistic wall sculpture from Peru. Julio Gallardo creates this sculpture, which he handcrafts from ceramic, wreathing the heart in flames. At the heart's center, a banner reads Me condenaste, or You condemned me in Spanish.