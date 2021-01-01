Devers Picture Frame

Capture your cherished photos of family, friends, and special occasions with this gorgeous picture frame. It embodies a soft look with its antique white ceramic frame enhanced by the glamorous hand-dipped look of the gold detail. Personalize your display of photos to suit your space and style by using them in a cluster together or by sprinkling them individually throughout your home. The frame can present photos portrait or landscape style and arrange on either on a tabletop with the ready-to-use easel on the back or mounted securely on a wall with the metal D-ring wall hangers that come attached to the back. This beautiful frame is a special way to honor those favorite memories in your home or office.